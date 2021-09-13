HCM City seeks to reduce gap between AstraZeneca shots to 6 weeks

A person in HCM City receives a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine in June. The city wants to reduce the time between two AstraZeneca shots to speed up its immunisation efforts. — VNA Photo Thanh Vũ HCM CITY – The HCM City Department of Health has sought approval from the Ministry of Health to reduce the time between two AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots from the usual eight to 12 weeks down to six weeks to speed up immunisation. The city has speeded up vaccination for people aged 18 and above, administering around 200,000 doses every day in the last five days. It targets vaccinating its entire adult population by September 15, and giving everyone their second shot by the end of the year. AstraZeneca is the most common vaccine used in HCM City, with over 4.8 million doses given so far, followed by Vero Cell with over 1.9 million. Around 6.5 million people, or around 90 per cent of the city's adult population, have received shots. According to the World Health Organisation, AstraZeneca doses should be given eight to 12 weeks apart since longer intervals have been found to be associated with greater vaccine efficacy. When the first batch of AstraZeneca… Read full this story

