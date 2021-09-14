HCM City’s Củ Chi District, District 7 find effective ways to control the outbreak

‘No one is left behind’: Việt Nam’s authorities provide support for foreigners amid the pandemic Expats face tough time amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Việt Nam 11,172 new infections detected in Việt Nam Monday HCM City to extend lockdown until September end, delay COVID 'green cards' Hà Nội administered almost 1 million vaccine shots in two days Medical forces in Tân Hưng Ward in District 7 provide COVID-19 patients with prompt support. Photo courtesy of vnexpress.net HCM CITY — Củ Chi District and District 7 in HCM City have kept the COVID-19 outbreak under control thanks to strict and early management of infected cases, timely emergency care and an increase in the number of treatment beds. Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Nên said a pilot “new normal" scheme for HCM City after September 15 will first operate in the two districts. At an online meeting of the city Party Committee last Monday, Nên agreed with the HCM City's Steering Committee of Epidemic Prevention and Control that District 7 and Củ Chi District have basically controlled the COVID-19 epidemic and chose the two districts to pilot a new scheme of operation for HCM City after September 15. The outlying district of Củ Chi has recorded over 6,000 cases of COVID-19, most of… Read full this story

