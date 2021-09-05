HCM City public schools exempt tuition fees for first semester

HCM City students will study online during the first semester of the academic year. Photo thanhnien.vn HCM CITY — HCM City People's Committee has agreed to waive tuition fees for students at public schools for the first semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. The director of the city's Department of Education and Training, Nguyễn Văn Hiếu, on August 31 said the fee exemption was done in an effort to support parents amid the COVID-19 pandemic. HCM City will make compensation via the city's budget for the exemption, which is allowed under the authority of the National Assembly. Private schools will set fees agreed upon by the schools and parents. Many schools have proposed an increase from 5 to 10 per cent to retain teachers, among other reasons, although the city has urged schools not to raise tuition. Even though it has a legal basis, leaders of the Department of Education said that increasing tuition at the moment was not morally appropriate. The city has also decided to roll out online programmes for students' first semester. However, because many students do not own the necessary equipment to study online, local residents are encouraged to share their old smartphones, tablets and laptops with students. "Schools are very willing to accept donations from locals…. Read full this story

