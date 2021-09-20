HCM City proposes giving ‘green card’ to people vaccinated at least once

Medical staff from a mobile health centre in Ward 25, Bình Thạnh District, HCM City give medicine to a COVID-19 patient self-quarantined at home. Patients who recover from the virus after receiving home treatment need to present a certificate from their local authorities to get a COVID-19 ‘green card.’ — VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Hằng HCM CITY — HCM City's Department of Health has proposed giving the COVID-19 'green card' to people who have received at least one dose of vaccine. The plan was sent to the city's Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Saturday after a meeting between its departments of health, information and communications, and planning and investment. A COVID-19 'green card' is a certificate of vaccination, provided to people who have developed antibodies against COVID-19 due to being vaccinated, or having recovered from the virus and completed mandatory quarantine. The health department proposed giving this card to people at least two weeks after they receive the first dose of vaccine (for vaccines that require two shots) and also to patients who recovered from COVID-19 and are able to present a certificate of recovery from their local health authorities. Certificates of recovery are also required for patients who treat… Read full this story

