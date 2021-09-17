HCM City’s Củ Chi District, District 7 find effective ways to control the outbreak ‘No one is left behind’: Việt Nam’s authorities provide support for foreigners amid the pandemic Expats face tough time amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Việt Nam 11,172 new infections detected in Việt Nam Monday HCM City to extend lockdown until September end, delay COVID 'green cards' A young child from HCM City’s District 8 whose parents died from COVID-19 receives food from local authorities and the steering committee of the local ward's Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union. Source http://www.thanhdoan.hochiminhcity.gov.vn/ Gia Lộc HCM CITY— Two siblings from District 10 in HCM City lost their parents who died from COVID-19, and three days later, their paternal grandfather passed away after contracting COVID-19. The two children, who had also contracted COVID-19, were treated at field hospital No. 4 in Bình Chánh District. Before they were discharged, staff in the social welfare division of the City Children's Hospital, which manages field hospital No. 4, called their maternal grandparents in the neighbouring province of Đồng Nai to pick them up. In District 8's Ward 16, another young child lost his parents to COVID-19. He is now living alone in a rented room without any caregiver. In the last few days, local authorities and the steering committee of the ward's Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union have taken care of… Read full this story

HCM City offers assistance to children orphaned by COVID-19 have 345 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.