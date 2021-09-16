HCM City loosens pandemic control measures in specific areas from September 16

Binh said that on September 15, the committee issued a document on pandemic prevention and control measures from September 16-30, which clarifies that in areas where COVID-19 is put under good control, including District 7, Cu Chi and Can Gio districts as well as export processing zones and industrial parks in the High-Tech Park in Thu Duc city, locals are allowed to go out to buy food once per week. Meanwhile, COVID-19 "green card" with QR codes will be piloted in areas where the pandemic is basically controlled. Under the document, shippers are allowed to operate in districts and Thu Duc city from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day if they follow pandemic prevention and control measures, the same as companies and business households in specific sectors, including postal and telecommunications services, learning equipment, take-way catering services and food supply. Staff of the companies must stay in only one district. At the same time, construction and transport projects will continue to be implemented under safety conditions promulgated by the city People's Committee. Localities across the city can propose the resuming of construction of specific projects in accordance with the local pandemic situation. The People's Committees of District 7, Cu… Read full this story

