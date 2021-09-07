HCM City leader says restrictions to be eased only after controlling COVID

Workers who stay on the premises of their companies at the Tân Thuận Export Processing Zone in HCM City's District 7 get a second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine on September 5. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ HCM CITY— HCM City will continue with its social distancing restrictions if the COVID-19 outbreak remains uncontrolled, Phan Văn Mãi, chairman of the city People's Committee, has said. Replying to questions from the public on a programme called 'People ask- HCM City Authorities answer' on Monday (September 6), he said: "The relaxing of social distancing restrictions depends on the development of the outbreak. We cannot say specifically September 15, the end of this month or October. "If relaxing social distancing restrictions does not ensure the safety and health of the city's people, it is not helpful. Based on new COVID-19 incidence, severe cases and fatalities in each area, the city will decide which areas and service industries will be allowed to operate." Health and epidemiological experts are drafting criteria to help the city assess the date of reopening. Mãi said the city would also consider vaccination coverage, and is focusing on vaccinating the population. The city was carrying out social distancing and focusing on testing to… Read full this story

