HCM City leader says restrictions to be eased only after controlling COVID

Workers who stay on the premises of their companies at the Tân Thuận Export Processing Zone in HCM City's District 7 get a second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine on September 5. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ HCM CITY— HCM City will continue with its social distancing restrictions if the COVID-19 outbreak remains uncontrolled, Phan Văn Mãi, chairman of the city People's Committee, has said. Replying to questions from the public on a programme called 'People ask- HCM City Authorities answer' on Monday (September 6), he said: "The relaxing of social distancing restrictions depends on the development of the outbreak. We cannot say specifically September 15, the end of this month or October. "If relaxing social distancing restrictions does not ensure the safety and health of the city's people, it is not helpful. Based on new COVID-19 incidence, severe cases and fatalities in each area, the city will decide which areas and service industries will be allowed to operate." Health and epidemiological experts are drafting criteria to help the city assess the date of reopening. Mãi said the city would also consider vaccination coverage, and is focusing on vaccinating the population. The city was carrying out social distancing and focusing on testing to… Read full this story
- Hong Kong leader says will implement China ban on lawmakers
- Tibetan Buddhist leader says he is set to return to India
- North Korean leader says peace on Korean peninsula depends on US attitude
- Ho Chi Minh City asks for military land to be reviewed
- Gun control really works — here’s the science to prove it
- How New York City ended up with 2 competing women’s marches
- ‘Vote them out!’ U.S. students demanding gun control fill the streets of Washington
- How and where did UK lose city-sized area of green space in just six years?
- Doug Ford win sparks fears, cheers at Toronto City Hall
- Toronto city hall exploring options to fight Ford’s council cut
HCM City leader says restrictions to be eased only after controlling COVID have 328 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.