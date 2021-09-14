HCM City eyes adaptation to life with COVID

Twenty-six severe COVID-19 patients are discharged from the HCM City COVID-19 Resuscitation Hospital managed by Chợ Rẫy Hospital on September 9 after recovering. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — The COVID-19 outbreak will remain complex so HCM City will take various measures to adapt to it, Phan Văn Mãi, chairman of the city People's Committee, has said. Speaking at a press meeting on Monday (September 13) he said economic activities must be made safe since the disease would prolong. The city Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control would work to control the disease, and based on the results the city would gradually ease social distancing and reopen the economy, he said. Easing social distancing would be based on measurable indexes such as the rate of vaccination, transmission rate and the capacity of the city health system, he said. The city has a system to measure and update these indexes periodically and would soon have a set of safety criteria for businesses, he said. It is also considering how to design green cards to be provided to people who are fully vaccinated. It is set to speed up provision of second shots to people who have got the first. It plans to strengthen… Read full this story

