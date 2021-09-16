HCM City eateries face too many difficulties in reopening

HCM City has allowed eateries to reopen, but many remain closed since they cannot meet or afford the stringent COVID prevention requirements. — Photo khoahocdoisong.vn HCM CITY — Businesses and households in the food and beverage business in HCM City said though they have been allowed to reopen they cannot meet the strict COVID-19 prevention requirements. They can only operate if their workers live on the premises, but they pointed out no eatery has provisions to house employees. They are only allowed to remain open from 6am to 6pm but their busiest time is after 6pm when many people eat dinner, they said. The requirement that all employees need to test for COVID every two days increases costs while revenues remain low. Inter-provincial transport restrictions mean restaurants and cafés cannot buy groceries and other supplies they need, which causes a major problem, they said. In the event, they have petitioned the city People’s Committee to support retail and food businesses by loosening COVID regulations, prioritising vaccination of employees working in these sectors, waiving value-added tax for 2021 and halving it for the next two years, halving income tax for 2021 and providing a 30 per cent rebate for the next three… Read full this story

