HCM City drafts plan to regulate traffic for October 1 reopening

A shipper in HCM City gets their documents checked on the road. HCM City's Department of Transport has asked other departments to contribute opinions on a draft plan to regulate the city's traffic from October 1. – VNAVNS Photo Văn Dũng HCM CITY – The HCM City Department of Transport has drafted travel regulations starting from October 1 that specify where vehicles can ply based on COVID-19 levels. With the city slated to gradually reopen and relax its strict social distancing orders from September 30, the department has circulated them to other relevant agencies for feedback before they are finalised. The areas in the city will be categorised into three: under quarantine, high-risk and new normal. In quarantine areas, only certain vehicles will be permitted for transporting essential goods or medical equipment, staff, frontline workers, and patients or for repairing infrastructure. In high-risk areas, others like delivery vehicles, those transporting goods or employees related to banking and allied services like notarisation and registration, people who need to visit hospitals and equipment and materials for public construction works will also be allowed. People living there can travel between HCM City and their home provinces by buses arranged by authorities in the… Read full this story

