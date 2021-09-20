HCM City, Đồng Nai and Bình Dương provinces wait for further vaccine allocations

As of September 5, Bình Dương Province had administered 1.2 million vaccine doses to residents. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Chí Tưởng HCM CITY— HCM City and its neighbouring provinces of Đồng Nai and Bình Dương are waiting for the Ministry of Health to allocate further vaccines. Although HCM City received 54,700 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine on September 19 and 500,000 doses of Vero Cell vaccine on September 18, the city still lacks more than 1.9 million of doses for use in the next 10 days, according to the city Department of Health. Nearly 515,000 people need the first shot and 1.78 million people need the second shot by September 30. Gò Vấp District, for instance, has nearly 142,000 people who need the second shot of AstraZeneca vaccine. According to District 8, it temporarily stopped vaccination for locals on September 19 because the vaccines ran out. During the afternoon on that day, it received an additional 3,000 doses of Pfizer and 4,000 doses of AstraZeneca. The doses are only enough for Monday. It will continue to wait for the next provision from the city Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention (HCDC). Vaccinations in District 4 were suspended on Sunday because of a shortage of vaccines. On the same day, it received an additional 2,000 doses of AstraZeneca…. Read full this story

