HCM City develops 7 key strategies after September 15, will issue ‘COVID-19 green cards’

A pregnant woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine. Photo courtesy of vietnamnet.vn HCM CITY — Issuing COVID-19 green cards to eligible residents is one of seven strategies that the HCM City Department of Health has proposed after September 15, when the city will make a decision on relaxing social distancing regulations. Director of the HCM City Department of Health Tăng Chí Thượng is seeking feedback from the city People's Committee on COVID-19 prevention strategies to be carried out after September 15. During the outbreak, authorities have implemented multiple solutions such as the three-level treatment regime, treatment of infected cases at home, drug packages for patients at home, new drugs for treatment, and increased vaccine coverage throughout the city. As a result, HCM City is expected to experience a drop in the number of severe cases and deaths after September 15. The fourth wave is expected to be moderately controlled in the time to come. Seven key strategies proposed by the city Department of Health will be… Read full this story

