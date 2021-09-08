HCM City considers issuing ‘vaccine green cards’

A local resident is vaccinated in HCM City’s District 1 on August 13. The city is considering a “vaccine green card” system for locals. – VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hương HCM CITY – HCM City is looking into a "vaccine green card" system to allow eligible residents to travel and work under fewer COVID-19 restrictions, facilitating the economy's recovery, according to Phan Văn Mãi, chairman of the city People's Committee. The city has formed a working group to focus on recovering the economy while staying safe from the pandemic after September 15, when the strict social distancing order is expected to be relaxed if the city is able to keep the outbreak under control. After September 15, businesses and workers will have to satisfy safety regulations in order to reopen, including vaccinations for employees. Medical and economic experts are currently researching vaccine green card systems and related requirements, and more details will be available at a later date. Dương Anh Đức, deputy chairman of the People's Committee, said that under the vaccine green card model, more relaxed social distancing regulations could be applied to residents meeting certain requirements. Vaccinating the city's population quickly is important for reopening the economy, he said. Patients who have fully recovered will be exempted from vaccinations for six months, and will be… Read full this story
