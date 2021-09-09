HCM City allows supermarkets, convenience stores to reopen, but only two districts permit in-person shopping

Supermarkets in HCM City prepare to reopen after a temporary closure of several weeks during social distancing. — Photo tuoitre.vn HCM CITY — Supermarkets, convenience stores and food stores, as well as online delivery services, in HCM City will be allowed to operate from 6am to 9pm daily beginning September 9 during the current period of social distancing. However, only residents in districts 7 and Củ Chi, which have been able to keep COVID-19 under control, are allowed to shop for food and essentials once a week at stores. Each household will receive tickets that permit weekly food shopping. Residents in the remaining districts must rely on online delivery or assistance from the military and others. The People's Committee has instructed the Department of Trade and Industry and large supermarket chains like Co.opmart, Lotte, Bách Hóa Xanh and Vinmart to work with authorities in all 21 districts and Thủ Đức City to ensure distribution of goods. Employees at these food and grocery businesses must have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and be tested for COVID-19 every two days (using rapid antigen method for each individual, or pooled samples of three persons). Shippers are allowed to operate in “very high-risk” (red zone) districts only if they undergo rapid COVID-19 tests every day. Shippers… Read full this story

