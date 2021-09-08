A man receives an order from a Grab delivery shipper in HCM City on July 7, 2021. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — HCM City People's Committee late Wednesday issued a new decision on COVID-19 prevention and control measures as the city continues to stay under the restrictive Directive 16 with outbreaks still not properly controlled yet. After two months of complete shutdowns to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks, restaurants and other food and drink services can now resume delivery of takeaway orders, between 6am-6pm every day. The southern city, currently the COVID-19 epicentre of the country, will allow postal service providers, telecommunications, IT devices and equipment and office stationery vendors to reopen, also within the same time frame and also only for delivery orders. The decision is made as millions of students in the city are starting the new school year via online learning. All places must have household business/business licences issued by relevant authorities, must register with district (or Thủ Đức City) authorities to obtain travel permits, and follow the three on-site model (eat, rest, sleep in place). Workers at these businesses must have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and be tested for COVID-19 every two days… Read full this story

HCM City allows food and drink takeaway services, reopens IT stores have 324 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.