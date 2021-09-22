Hanoi targets 7-7.5% GRDP growth in 2021-25 period

By 2025, Hanoi envisions becoming a highly competitive city in the region by restructuring the growth model based on technological advancement and innovation. Despite the severe Covid-19 situation, Hanoi continues to set a high gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of up to 7.5% during the 2021-2025 period. Hanoi from above. Photo: Pham Hung Given the city's estimated GRDP growth at around 3.97-4.54% in 2021, this would require Hanoi to achieve an average growth rate of 8.25-8.4% for the 2022-2025 period. This was among two growth scenarios in Hanoi's socio-economic development plan for the 2021-2025 period, which have been signed off by Secretary of the Hanoi’s Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung. In a less optimistic scenario, the city is expected to average economic growth of 6.5-7% during the period. This case is based on the fact that Vietnam could only contain the pandemic in the fourth quarter of 2021 and achieve herd immunity by the second half or late 2022. So, the growth rate for the 2022-2025 period is estimated at 7-7.77%. The plan acknowledged the huge challenges that Hanoi is facing to realize the growth targets, especially the serious Covid-19 situation that has caused significant socio-economic impacts. "It is… Read full this story

