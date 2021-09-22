Hanoi-based firms ensure safe production in new normal

Hanoi-based enterprises and experts shared with The Hanoi Times about their initiatives to ensure smooth operation with anti-pandemic prevention measures in place. Do Thanh Tam, Deputy General Director of Son Ha Group: Uniting to overcome challenges Do Thanh Tam, Deputy General Director of Son Ha Group. HNT Photos: Hoang Anh As Hanoi’s authorities have eased the anti-pandemic restrictions, we have built safe operation plans at production facilities, which strictly complied with the 5K protocol (in Vietnamese) Khau tran g (facemask) – Khu khuan (disinfection) – Khoang cach (distance) – Khong tu tap (No gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration). We also tightened the implementation of anti-disease measures according to the Prime Minister’s Directive. The "three on-site"option continues to be applied at some factories in high-risk areas to ensure the safety of all employees as well as uninterrupted production activities. Logistics units operate on the basis of ensuring safe conditions for goods circulation such as administering Covid-19 vaccine and conducting PCR test for drivers, applying "green cards" for vehicles to travel through Hanoi and surrounding localities. Than Duc Viet, General Director of Garment 10 JSC (Garco10): An enterprise is a "fortress" against the pandemic Than Duc Viet, General Director of… Read full this story

