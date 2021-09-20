A directive to this effect issued Monday night by municipal People’s Committee Chairman Chu Ngoc Anh would allow businesses, offices and corporations to resume on-site operations at 50 percent capacity – half the workforce working onsite and the other half remotely. Malls, fashion shops, cosmetic stores, barbershops, repair shops for vehicles and electrical appliances, stores that sell books, office and studying tools, business activities on e-commerce platforms and online delivery can resume, starting 6 a.m. Tuesday. Other establishments that will reopen include markets, supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, clinics, rehab facilities and other essential businesses like banks and postal services. The decision does not apply to organizations belonging to the central government, armed forces, coronavirus fighting units, diplomatic entities and international organizations. However, conferences and gatherings with more than 20 people in the same room are banned, except for certain events approved by authorities wherein 50 percent of a space's maximum capacity would be allowed. Funerals can be held with no more than 20 people present. No gathering of more than 10 people would be allowed outside of offices, schools and hospitals. All religious ceremonies and activities of more than 20 people remain suspended. The same applies to all cultural, sports… Read full this story

Hanoi allows barbershops, malls, on-site workers have 307 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at September 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.