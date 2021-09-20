Hà Nội to remove travel permits and loosen social distancing restrictions

Large-scale testing is carried out at Việt Hưng Ward, Long Biên District on Sunday to trace positive cases. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội will remove travel permits for inner city commuters and not divide the city into three-coloured zones from September 21, Chử Xuân Dũng, vice chairman of the city People's Committee, announced on Monday. Lockdown will still be applied but on a reduced scale. The city's authorities will apply technology to supervise mobility of residents and trace positive cases, he said. The capital will loosen social distancing restrictions but continue to ensure strict COVID-19 protocols because the city still has some clusters in narrow alleys and densely-populated areas. The priority target is to protect public health and strive to vaccinate all residents with a second dose, Dũng said. Dũng asked the people, local organisations and businesses to uphold their responsibilities in observing COVID protocols. Trần Ngọc Dương, deputy director of the city's Police Department, said after September 21, the police would continue to maintain 55 COVID checkpoints including 22 expressway checkpoints at the city's gateways and 33 other checkpoints at the entrances to other localities to control people leaving and entering the city, especially from high-risk areas. QR… Read full this story

