Hà Nội to loosen social distancing restrictions

A noodle stall in Hà Nội offers takeaway services. Food stalls in green areas in the city reopened on September 16 but only takeaways are allowed. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội will loosen social distancing restrictions step by step after September 21 but still ensure pandemic prevention and control protocols, said Dương Đức Tuân, vice chairman of the municipal People's Committee. Speaking at the COVID meeting of the city on Sunday afternoon, he said authorities of districts and towns must prepare preventive plans after September 21 in order to realise dual targets of economic development and pandemic prevention, while at the same time accelerate the administration of the second vaccine shot for residents. Since applying social distancing restrictions on July 24, the capital city has recorded about 71.2 positive cases per day on average. In the fourth period of social distancing over the past two weeks, the number of daily caseload has decreased to around 15 cases per day. As of September 15, almost 70 per cent of Hà Nội's population has been administered with the vaccine, with 93 per cent of residents receiving at least one shot. The city has conducted large-scale testing on 4 million people to filter… Read full this story

