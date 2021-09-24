Hà Nội to host Taiwan Textile Roadshow next month

Garment products from Taiwan will be showcased at the Taiwan Textile Roadshow held in Hà Nội from October 6-7 at the Hà Nội International Exhibition Centre at 91 Trần Hưng Đạo Street. Photo courtesy of Vinexad HÀ NỘI — Garment products from Taiwan (China) will be showcased at the Taiwan Textile Roadshow held in Hà Nội from October 6-7 at the Hà Nội International Exhibition Centre at 91 Trần Hưng Đạo Street. The event will be co-organised by the Bureau of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economic Affairs (Taiwan), Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF) and the Việt Nam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad) under both direct meetings and via online platforms. It aims to strengthen co-operation between Vietnamese and Taiwanese enterprises in the textile and garment sector. There will be 12 Taiwan textile manufacturers participating in the event via Zoom, exchanging experience with and introducing products to Vietnamese enterprises with interpretation support. Taiwanese enterprises will introduce techniques to produce fabric using dyeing treatments that can reduce the impact on the environment. They have also applied innovative technologies in production to produce fabrics with many outstanding features such as fabric from recycled plastic, warp-print fabric, antibacterial fabric, UV protection fabric, cooling and multi-functional fabric…. Read full this story

