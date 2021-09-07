Hà Nội to carry out mass vaccination and testing programme

Residents in Giáp Bát Commune, Hoàng Mai District, Hà Nội were tested for COVID-19 on September 4. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu HÀ NỘI — Chairman of Hà Nội People’s Committee Chu Ngọc Anh sent an urgent dispatch Monday to speed up COVID-19 prevention efforts in the capital city setting a September 15 deadline to bring the situation under control. Health workers will conduct mass testing for “100 per cent of all residents in city” to “filter out” COVID-19 cases from the community between now and September 12. All people in areas with dangerously high numbers of infections and locked down areas or quarantine facilities will be tested once every two to three days. People in high-risk areas to be tested once every five to seven days, and people in other areas should have at least one test. Residents can self test but under the guidance and monitoring of health workers. Lab tests (RT-PCR method) and rapid antigen tests, as well as pooled testing will both be deployed. After September 12, the city will continue to collect specimens to screen for COVID-19 threats. Also according to the dispatch, the capital city also aims to give at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines to 100… Read full this story

