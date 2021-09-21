City to allow employees with green cards to return to work at state-owned companies Health Ministry asked to study two COVID-19 treatment methods to reduce mortality Health ministry allows shortening interval of two AstraZeneca vaccine doses Hà Nội allows reopening of non-essential services HCM City to take care of children orphaned by COVID-19 People receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Thanh Xuân District in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Anh HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is ready to listen to recommendations and adjust plans for COVID-19 prevention and control as restrictions are eased in the capital city. Deputy secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Phong made the statement during a press conference on Tuesday morning. Phong said that the capital city’s authorities will learn from experience, always ask for advice, and is ready to listen, including to opposing opinions, to make appropriate adjustments. Dũng said the city had already set plans for the second dose of vaccine for residents. By September 18, the city had given the first dose to 94 per cent of the city's population, and the second dose to 12 per cent of residents. Phong said that despite initial results, Hà Nội was still at risk of another outbreak. City leaders will… Read full this story

Hà Nội ready to co-exist with COVID-19 pandemic have 321 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.