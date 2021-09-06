Hà Nội ramps up vaccinations, wants health ministry’s guidance on travels for fully vaccinated

Hà Nội’s Bạch Mai Street on Việt Nam’s National Day – September 2, 2021. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt HÀ NỘI — As social distancing measures continue in Hà Nội and from this week measures have been loosened in some parts of the city, people who have been vaccinated are questioning the possibilities for travel and work. Talking to local media on Monday, Secretary of the municipal's Party Committee Đinh Tiến Dũng said that the city had asked for detailed guidelines from the Ministry of Health on the issue. As of September 4, the Ministry of Health has allocated over 2.9 million vaccine doses in the capital but it has received only 2.4 million so far. The city's health sector can administer up to 200,000 doses per day, and more than 2.2 million doses have been administered in total, 26.65 per cent of its population. "The city is planning to ramp up the vaccination in the last three months of this year when it is possibly allocated with a higher amount of vaccines," Dũng said, adding that the city's vaccination capacity could be heightened. Heath authorities and agencies in Hà Nội were asked to make sufficient preparation for COVID-19 vaccination in the city so the process could be organised safely, effectively and timely, he said. From September 6 until September… Read full this story
