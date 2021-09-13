Hà Nội injects almost 1 million vaccine shots in two days

The medical ‘butler’ who never wears protective gear Environmental worker protection strengthened Two greengrocers use illegal travel permit to enter district, spreading COVID-19 PM warns against hastiness in reopening after lockdown HCM City develops 7 key strategies after September 15, will issue ‘COVID-19 green cards’ A woman in Hà Nội receives a COVID-19 vaccine. Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Almost one million adults were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hà Nội over the weekend as the capital city is ramping up inoculation efforts, according to the city's Health Department. The department said 411,000 injections were administered on Saturday and 537,828 on Sunday. This was the highest number of people vaccinated since the city began its push to inoculate all adults, and was almost eight times higher than most injections given each day last month. Along with the city's health workers, about 400,000 medical staff from 11 northern provinces supported Hà Nội in both testing and vaccinations. According to the department, a number of districts had basically completed the vaccination plan for the first dose including Ba Đình, Hoàn Kiếm, Sóc Sơn, Thường Tín, Hoài Đức and Bắc Từ Liêm. The Ministry of Health will provide Hà Nội with a further 1.5… Read full this story

