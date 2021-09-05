Hà Nội erects COVID-19 checkpoints across the city

Hà Nội police monitor traffic at a checkpoint VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội police on Sunday set up 39 COVID-19 checkpoints to implement the city’s direction on strictly controlling vehicles and people coming in and out of high-risk areas. The checkpoints are located in 15 districts which are Tây Hồ, Ba Đình, Cầu Giấy, Hoàn Kiếm, Đống Đa, Hai Bà Trưng Thanh Xuân, Hà Đông, Hoàng Mai, Thanh Trì, Nam Từ Liêm, Bắc Từ Liêm, Hoài Đức, Thanh Oai and Thường Tín. Among these checkpoints, 21 were set up by the city in areas with high traffic density. These are managed by local police in coordination with the Department of Transport, the Capital High Command and the Department of Health. Sixteen officers will be in charge of each of these checkpoints around the clock. The rest of the checkpoints are managed by police of district level with between four and nine officers on duty. The checkpoints are set up to manage traffic flow in and out of high-risk areas, and ensure order and security. Checkpoints would function 24/7, with shifts being changed every six hours. Anyone passing through must show travel documents, have their body temperatures checked, have the goods on their vehicles… Read full this story

