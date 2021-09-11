Taxpayers at a tax office in Hà Nội before social distancing was implemented. — Photo hanoimoi.com.vn HÀ NỘI — The Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Council has issued Official Dispatch No 20/CĐ-UBND on accelerating the control of the COVID-9 pandemic in the city to promote socio-economic development. Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Council Chu Ngọc Anh requested authorities to guide and support businesses to maintain safe production and business activities to ensure regulations on prevention and control of the pandemic, ensuring that production and circulation chains are not disrupted. A representative of the Suntravel JSC, an enterprise which received tax support last year, said that Hà Nội created favourable conditions for businesses in the area to delay payment of a number of taxes, so that businesses were still able to operate and pay salaries. Director of CNC Việt Nam Technology JSC Nguyễn Trọng Lực said that businesses were interested in policies such as tax extensions and reductions as most of them were suffering heavy consequences from the pandemic. Hà Nội had always stood with businesses and promptly adjusted policies in a flexible manner, he added. Questions and suggestions on accommodation and travel expenses of individual employees, whether they were supported or exempt from tax,… Read full this story

Hà Nội continues to support businesses affected by COVID-19 have 287 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.