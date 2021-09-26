Hà Nội boosts technology application in ‘One Commune, One Product’ programme

Ha Noi leaders visit a booth displaying orchis during the Hanoi Agriculture Fair 2020. — File Photo HÀ NỘI — Under the ‘One Commune, One Product’ (OCOP) programme, investment in technology is key to improving both product quality and the effectiveness of production. OCOP goods are highly localised products, often food, that come from a small specific area. In recent years, OCOP businesses in Hà Nội have made efforts to invest in applying technology to production, help improving product standards and raising product quality, under the OCOP Programme. Fourty-seven products from Ba Vì District have been evaluated and obtained a high ranking in the OCOP Programme. Of them, 34 products have achieved a 4-star rating as quality products such as; dairy products, ostrich sausage, vermicelli, and vegetarian products. Businesses in the district have utilised technology in breeding and processing. Nguyễn Thị Mai, General Director of Ba Vì Dairy Farm Joint Stock Company said her company has worked with 20 dairy farming households in Ba Vì District. To ensure milk quality, the company and dairy farmers have developed a hygienic barn system equipped with an automated milking system. The company has also invested in advanced production lines to ensure high-quality dairy products. As a result,… Read full this story

