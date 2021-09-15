Hà Nội allows reopening of delivery-only food and drink venues in districts with no community COVID-19

A food joint opened for delivery/takeaway orders on September 6 in Gia Lâm District, considered one of the COVID-19 free areas. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội on Wednesday allowed restaurants and food and drink establishments to reopen for delivery, starting 12:00 noon Thursday, but only in districts that have recorded no community COVID-19 cases since September 6. The establishments are also required to close before 9pm every day. 19 districts and townships – Ba Đình, Ba Vì, Bắc Từ Liêm, Cầu Giấy, Đan Phượng, Gia Lâm, Hoài Đức, Long Biên, Mê Linh, Mỹ Đức, Nam Từ Liêm, Phú Xuyên, Phúc Thọ, Quốc Oai, Sóc Sơn, Sơn Tây, Thanh Oai, Ứng Hoà, and Tây Hồ – are at a 'new normal' level, or have no community cases since September 6, according to the official list from the health department late Wednesday. This is part of the urgent document regulating COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the capital city signed by the Chairman of Hà Nội People's Committee Chu Ngọc Anh. Other services are also allowed to reopen include stores for stationery, textbooks, and other learning equipment (given that the new school year has started), mechanics, electronics, and home appliances. Business and… Read full this story

