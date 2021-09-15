Hà Nội allows reopening of delivery-only food and drink locations in districts with no community COVID-19

A food joint opened for delivery/takeaway orders on September 6 in Gia Lâm District, considered one of the COVID-19 free areas. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội on Wednesday allowed restaurants and food and drink establishments to reopen for delivery, starting 12:00 noon Thursday, but only in districts that have recorded no community COVID-19 cases since September 3. The establishments are also required to close before 9pm every day. This is part of the urgent document regulating COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the capital city signed by the Chairman of Hà Nội People's Committee Chu Ngọc Anh. Other services are also allowed to reopen include stores for stationery, textbooks, and other learning equipment (given that the new school year has started), mechanics, electronics, and home appliances. Business and service establishments are to operate under the management, supervision and inspection of local authorities, the document noted. They also must fully implement pandemic prevention measures, including mandatory 5K [ khẩu trang (face mask), khử khuẩn (disinfection), khoảng cách (distance), không tụ tập (no gathering), and khai báo y tế (health declaration)] for staff, requiring consumers to scan QR codes to register their visit, regularly performing cleaning and disinfection at the establishment, and… Read full this story

