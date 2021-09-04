Children draw pictures in a forum about child labour prevention held by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs in 2019. — Photo dangcongsan.vn HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is striving to reduce child and juvenile labour (those between seven and 17 years old) to under 1 per cent by 2025. It is one of the aims of a plan by the municipal people's committee targeting the period 2021-25, with a vision to 2030. The plan aims to increase awareness, capacity and responsibility of authorities at different levels, concerned organisations, employers, community and parents in preventing child labour. The city will give support to all children at high risk of child labour, or being sold for labour. As many as 90 per cent of children at high risk of child labour will have access to education and proper vocational training by 2025. Hà Nội is also aiming to reach 90 per cent of teachers and workers at children sponsoring centres, 80 per cent of parents and caregivers, 85 per cent of children and 90 per cent of enterprises, especially small- and medium-enterprises, receiving enough information and education about child labour prevention. Seventy per cent of households in trade villages will also receive training about child labour prevention. To reach the target, the… Read full this story

Hà Nội aims to effectively wipe out child labour have 297 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.