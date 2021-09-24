Capital flows into green growth projects are still quite positive despite the adverse impacts of the pandemic. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Due to the adverse impacts of climate change, green growth financing projects play a very important role for the sustainable development of Việt Nam, experts have said. According to the World Bank, Việt Nam is one of the five countries most likely to be affected by climate change because most of the population lives in low-lying coastal areas. It is estimated that climate change will reduce the country’s national income by up to 3.5 per cent by 2050, Vietnam News Agency reported. Meanwhile, an International Finance Corporation (IFC) study shows climate finance in Việt Nam accounts for only about 5 per cent of total bank loans, equivalent to US$10.3 billion, and the value is projected to increase significantly in the coming years. The IFC said the implementation of the national target of reducing total greenhouse gas emissions by 9 per cent by 2030 to mitigate the effects of climate change will provide a climate investment opportunity worth $753 billion for Việt Nam in the 2016-30 period. Meanwhile, a survey by international rating agency MSCI found 79 per cent of investors in Asia-Pacific significantly… Read full this story

Green finance promotes Việt Nam’s sustainable growth have 302 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.