Gov’t officials congratulate Cao Dai followers on biggest festival

Nguyen Tien Trong, vice chairman of the committee, expressed his sympathies for the Cao Dai Temple's representative board over the difficulties in organizing religious activities amid the complex COVID-19 situation in HCM City. He pledged to create favorable conditions for the representative board, dignitaries, and followers of Caodaism to practice their religion and carry out disease prevention measures. The official appreciated the board's encouragement to their dignitaries and followers to comply with the anti-pandemic rules issued by the Government, the Health Ministry, and the HCM City administration. Trong also applauded their active efforts to support the poor and those hit hard by the pandemic and assist frontline forces, voicing his hope that the representative board, dignitaries, and followers of Caodaism will continue engaging in charitable activities and supporting the COVID-19 fight in HCM City. Thanking leaders of the committee for their attention, Professor Thuong Sang Thanh, head of the Cao Dai Temple's representative board in HCM City, said despite complex developments of COVID-19, Cao Dai followers still have a stable life and have seriously adhered to anti-pandemic regulations. They have also stayed united to help pandemic-hit people, encourage their descendants to take part in voluntary programmes to assist front-line forces,… Read full this story
- Nivin Pauly’s Moothon sweeps major awards at New York Indian Film Festival
- Thousands more bikers pack Sturgis in South Dakota for 10-day festival and fill the bars without social distancing as mayor tells his residents 'we can't stop the crowd of up to 250,000 from coming'
- Coronavirus severely hits festive business, dampens celebratory mood on Eid al-Ada
- Red zone count in Delhi drops by 200+ after govt redraws boundaries
- Native American tribes set up COVID-19 checkpoints and block THOUSANDS of mask-less bikers passing through reservation land en route to 10-day motorcycle festival in Sturgis, South Dakota
- COVID-19 deaths: BMC to hold weekly review of hospitals, those not following treatment protocol to be penalised
- Covidiocy unmasked, ahmedabad’s biggest mall gets sealed
- Delhi govt panels suggest ways to hospitals to bring down Covid deaths
- Germany’s Merkel closer to breaking impasse over new govt
- Coronavirus updates: Germany to scrap EU travel warnings by mid-June
Gov’t officials congratulate Cao Dai followers on biggest festival have 353 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.