Good news from Army Games 2021’s training grounds

On August 1, Vietnamese firers began the second stage of the "Sniper Frontier" event in Vietnam, including "Find what's yours," "Shooting from a partner," "Interaction," and "Retreat" exercises. According to the organizing panel of the "Sniper Frontier" event, in the "Pair competition," two Vietnamese teams, Thang Long and Long Binh, excelled in both group and individual contents. Particularly, sniper pairs Vi Thai Binh – Le Dinh Quan and Vu Duc Huy – Nguyen Vu Phuong were placed first and second in individual form, respectively, followed by Uzbekistan's snipers. Meanwhile, Thang Long team also ranked first in team competition. With these achievements, the team sustained a berth in the third stage – "Team competition." According to the rules, the top four teams from stages 1 and 2 will be qualified in group 1 and play in the "Sniper Frontier" event's final round. Previously, in the first stage on August 31, the two Vietnamese sniper teams also won first prize in all five shooting exercises. Vietnam also has three firers holding the first, second and third ranks, respectively. * The referee board of the Army Games 2021 announced on September 1 that Vietnam topped the "Special Obstacle Course" stage of the "Emergency…

