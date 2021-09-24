Golden terraces of Tả Lèng

Bảo Ngọc Tả Lèng is known for its beautiful terraced fields that fascinate people, especially in September. Located in Tả Lèng Commune, Tam Đường District, about 8km from the centre of Lai Châu City, Tả Lèng terraced fields attract tourists by their poetic beauty. Tả Lèng Commune, Tam Đường District enters the rice harvest season when terraced rice fields ripen, creating beautiful yellow and green carpets. — VNA/VNS Photo Quý Trung Completely different from the countries that share the wet rice cultivation in Southeast Asia, the terraced fields of the Vietnamese ethnic groups show people’s knowledge and behavior with natural water sources. Moreover, it is a long-standing farming method, a technique passed down through generations and the brainchild of people living in mountainous areas. The rice variety grown on terraced fields has durable vitality, is suitable for high hill soil and drought tolerant, and adapts to cold and foggy weather in the mountains. — VNA/VNS Photo Quý Trung Local farmers are usually busy harvesting their rice during the Autumn months. — VNA/VNS Photo Quý Trung If other countries have to have a very complicated water pumping system to cultivate terraced fields, in Việt Nam, terraced fields are completely cultivated by hand. The concentrated areas of terraced fields also contribute to helping the mountainous… Read full this story

