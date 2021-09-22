The tour is expected to nature love for the nature among people, typically kids. "Going Home" is a tour to release wild animals to their natural habitats that Cuc Phuong National Park, the oldest national park in the northern province of Ninh Binh, has done so far to raise people's awareness of wildlife conservation. The tour, which has been developed since March 2021 from the release of wild animals for the past decade, is expected to promote love for nature among the public. Over the past 10 years, the park has returned to the wild more than 1,600 primates, tortoises and freshwater turtles, carnivores and pangolins, and other species. To pursue the "Going Home" tour that has been widely disseminated over the past time, the park held a special release of nine animals on Sept. 21. It is special as the release has the participation of children on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, the festivity for kids. Nine wild individuals including Python molurus, Atherurus acrourus, Cuora mouhotii, and Paguma larvata were released to their natural habitats, which is a Strict Nature Reserve in the park. The kids who are children of forest rangers in Cuc Phuong National Park were… Read full this story

“Going Home”: journey return wildlife to nature in Vietnam have 283 words, post on hanoitimes.vn at September 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.