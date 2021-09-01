Goalkeeper Lâm ready to play for Việt Nam

Goalkeeper Đặng Văn Lâm is ready to play in the match between Việt Nam against Saudi Arabia on September 2 in the third qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup in Asia. Photo courtesy of VFF Football HÀ NỘI — Goalkeeper Đặng Văn Lâm is ready to play for Việt Nam against Saudi Arabia on September 2 in the third qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup in Asia. After nearly two years of not playing for the national team, Lâm is not afraid of losing the opportunity to Bùi Tấn Trường who has played well in the last three World Cup qualifiers. "I am training with the Vietnamese national team in Saudi Arabia. The atmosphere is very relaxed and everyone is thinking about the match against Saudi Arabia," Lâm told the media. "For me, every time I wear the national team jersey it is a great motivation to focus on training sessions. “I wish to give the best for the Vietnamese team. Whether or not to play will depend on the head coach. Now I have to try my best in training sessions and be in the best shape and spirit.” The national team left Việt Nam for Saudi Arabia on August 28…. Read full this story

