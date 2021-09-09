GMS holds strategic role in Asia’s international integration and economic growth: Prime Minister

PM Chinh’s attendance at the summit is made at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen. The GMS's cooperation outcomes have effectively supported the building of the ASEAN Community and shaping the regional architecture with ASEAN as the centrality, while promoting the ASEAN-China strategic partnership, PM Chinh said. He stressed that it is the interest and responsibility of each GMS country to coordinate with each other to solve common challenges in the region and support each other for mutual development. Political trust and cooperation on the basis of the principles of equality, consensus, mutual benefit, efficiency, practicality and respect for international law will continue to be indispensable conditions for the success of the GMS, the PM said. He suggested priorities in GMS cooperation in the time ahead, firstly the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with a focus on supporting the open, fair and transparent access to vaccines and treatment drugs. The Vietnamese leader called on countries that are producing vaccines, including China, to further assist other nations, including Vietnam. He proposed organizing the annual GMS high-level forum with development partners to review GMS cooperation and attract more resources as well as consultancy from the partners. Vietnam will… Read full this story

