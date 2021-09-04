Germany to donate 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Việt Nam

More than 9,500 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday HCM City to announce official decision soon on social distancing regulations, speeds up vaccination pace HCM City sees more COVID cases among children Japan to donate 440,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Việt Nam, Thailand, Taiwan Seven COVID clusters found in capital city An elderly woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Textile Hospital in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt HÀ NỘI — Germany has decided to donate 2.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Việt Nam to aid the country’s COVID-19 fight, according to the Vietnamese foreign ministry. Previously, Germany said it would send medical supplies comprising 75 ventilators, 15 patient monitors and 20,000 oxygen meters. "This is valuable and timely help, showcasing the German Government and people's spirit of solidarity towards Việt Nam during its challenging time, and a vivid testament to the Việt Nam-Germany Strategic Partnership at its 10th anniversary," the foreign ministry said on Saturday. Germany's donation is the biggest among the European Union countries to Việt Nam, after Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent a letter and held phone calls with German Chancellor Angela Merkel regarding vaccine support. Việt Nam is battling a severe fourth wave of infections, with the large… Read full this story

