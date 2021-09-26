Workers checking eggs on a production line of Dabaco. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Despite disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, higher feed costs and lower meat prices, livestock companies in Việt Nam still recorded positive results thanked to the 3F (feed-farm-food) model. Hence the livestock industry is expected to have a bright growth outlook in the mid- and long-term. The 3F model, a closed livestock raising method including animal feed, farm and food, is currently a development trend applied by big companies like Masan Group (MSN), Hoà Phát Group (HPG), Dabaco Group (DBC) and Vinamilk (VNM). Even though Dabaco's profit dropped over the year due to lower pork prices, its business results during outbreaks of pandemics in animals were still very positive. In its financial report, the company posted a net revenue of over VNĐ5.07 trillion in the first half of the year, and profit after tax of VNĐ579.9 billion. Bank for Investment & Development of Vietnam Securities Company (BSC) said that Dabaco's main revenue growth was driven by the 3F business segment. And the growth of 3F mostly came from the animal feed segment, as well as hog farming and egg production segments. A report from the Department of Animal Health under the… Read full this story

Future is bright for Việt Nam's livestock producers have 313 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.