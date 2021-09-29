Former officials of Vietnam Social Security, Quảng Ninh province expelled from Party

Former General Director of the Vietnam Social Security Nguyễn Huy Ban (first, left) at court in September 15, 2020. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee's Secretariat has expelled former leaders of the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) and the Quảng Ninh provincial Department of Education and Training from the Party for their wrongdoings. The Secretariat made the decision during a meeting held on Tuesday under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. Based on proposals submitted by the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission and opinions given by Party organisations, the Secretariat held that while serving as Secretary of the Party unit at and General Director of the VSS, Nguyễn Huy Ban and Lê Bạch Hồng seriously violated the Party's regulations and the State's law on the use of the social insurance fund, causing great financial losses to the State. They have been imprisoned for "deliberately violating the State's regulations on economic management, causing serious consequences." Meanwhile, as a member of the Quảng Ninh provincial Party Committee, and Secretary of the Party Committee at and Director of the provincial Department of Education and Training, Vũ Liên Oanh was held responsible for this Party committee's violations and shortcomings in its leadership and directions over… Read full this story

