Former Hà Nội chairman indicted for illegal involvement in digitalisation bidding package

Nguyễn Đức Chung (in the middle of two police officers) at a court hearing in late 2020. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Supreme People's Procuracy has announced an indictment against Nguyễn Đức Chung, former chairman of Hà Nội People's Committee for his involvement in a bidding violation at the city's Department of Planning and Investment. Chung has been indicted for abusing power and position while on duty. Other defendants indicted are Nguyễn Văn Tứ, former chief of office of Hà Nội Party Committee and former director of Hà Nội Department of Planning and Investment; Nguyễn Tiến Học, former director of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment; Phạm Thị Kim Tuyến, former head of a division under the Department of Planning and Investment; and Phạm Thị Thu Hường, former chief of office of the Department of Planning and Investment. Võ Việt Hùng, director of Đông Kinh Investment and Development Ltd Company, and Lê Duy Tuấn, sales director of the company, were indicted for bidding violations causing serious consequences. The indictment says this is a case involving all defendants who directly committed the crimes, so they have equal roles. Among defendants of the Nhật Cường – Đông Kinh joint venture,…

