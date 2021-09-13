Foreigners keep fit and raise funds for Vietnamese charities

Emer Handly A group of foreigners living in Việt Nam has raised VNĐ153 million (US$6,700) for charity amid the current COVID-19 outbreak. The group held a 24-hour online fitness event in which they did a total of 109,000 burpees (a fitness exercise). The event was a huge success and raised a total of VNĐ153,490,000 in donations. The event was hosted by CLFitness Hanoi and Saigon Online Community via Zoom. They are fitness organisations run by foreigners for people living in Việt Nam. A burpee is an exercise that uses the whole body. Photo Fiona To "Due to COVID restrictions in Việt Nam, we felt an online event would be a great way to reconnect everybody and lift the community while raising money for charities who do amazing work," said Chris Loft, owner of CLFitness Hanoi. The group decided to raise money for three different charities in Việt Nam that they feel play a crucial role in providing support to people in need. The charities they chose are Blue Dragon Children's Foundation, The Christina Noble Children's Foundation (CNCF) and Humanitarian Services for Children in Việt Nam (HSCF Blossom House). Chris Loft and Fiona To are personal trainers from England who currently live in Hà… Read full this story

