A view of the talks between Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi. VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi held talks in Hà Nội on September 11, discussing ways to promote the countries' comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. The two sides applauded the recent strides in the Việt Nam – China relations, stressing that the frequent meetings in flexible forms between senior leaders of the countries' Parties and States since the beginning of 2021 have mapped out major orientations for bilateral cooperation and created an important driving force for exchanges and cooperation in various fields. They agreed that amid the complex and considerably changing international situation, Việt Nam and China's enhancement of political trust and comprehensive cooperation matches the fundamental and long-term interests of both the peoples. In the time ahead, the two foreign ministries will keep working closely to advise the countries' leaders in increasing contact; stepping up friendship exchanges and all-round cooperation at all levels between sectors, localities, and peoples; tightening links in economy, trade, and the areas for… Read full this story

Foreign ministers talk measures for strengthening Việt Nam- China ties have 311 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.