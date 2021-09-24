Foreign Minister holds bilateral meetings on sidelines of UN General Assembly’s 76th session

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn meets Belarusian FM Vladimir Makei. Photos baoquocte.vn NEW YORK — Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn attended many bilateral meetings with his foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly's 76th session in New York. At a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Sơn highlighted the progress and high potential of bilateral trade, suggesting that the two sides work more closely together to prepare for the third meeting of the bilateral Joint Committee and the second Political Consultation. He also proposed that Qatar strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam in energy and liquefied gas supply, while continuing to receive more Vietnamese workers in the oil and gas sector. Meeting Belarusian FM Vladimir Makei, the Vietnamese official underlined the need to further foster bilateral collaboration, especially in economy and trade. He proposed that both sides maintain the exchange of delegations at all levels, and asked for Belarus to support Việt Nam in running for a seat at the United Nations Human Rights Council in the 2023-2025 tenure. During a discussion with his counterpart from Côte d'Ivoire, Kandia Kamissoko Camara, Sơn affirmed that Việt… Read full this story

