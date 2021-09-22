Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn meets foreign counterparts in New York

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn (left) meets with his counterpart from India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. — Photo baoquocte.vn NEW YORK — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn met with his counterparts from Cuba, Thailand, India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, and Algeria in New York City on Wednesday. He is accompanying President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on a trip to attend the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. At the meeting, ministers countries reported on their respective socio-economic situations, before pledging to enhance cooperation in politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, investment, tourism, and the COVID-19 fight, especially regarding vaccine availability. They also affirmed their commitment to coordination and mutual support at important international forums. In particular, the countries said they will advocate Việt Nam's candidacy for a seat in the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023 – 2025 tenure. Talking to Cuban FM Bruno Parrilla, Sơn thanked Cuba for successfully facilitating President Phuc's official visit to the country a few days ago. Cuba’s collaboration with Việt Nam on disease prevention and control was also highly praised, particularly the procurement of Cuba’s Abdala vaccine for use in Việt Nam. Parrilla appreciated Việt Nam's solidarity and support for Cuba. Meanwhile,… Read full this story

