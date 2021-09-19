Foreign investors affirm confidence in Việt Nam’s economic recovery in post-COVID-19

The fourth outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic starting from late April has had more negative impacts on daily life as well as socio-economic development than the previous waves in the country. However, Việt Nam attracted US$14 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first eight months of this year, only two per cent lower than the same period last year, showing foreign investors' confidence in the country's economic scenario in the mid-and long terms. Việt Nam News reporters Vũ Hoa and Hoàng Anh talk with Choi Joo Ho, President of Samsung Vietnam; Mohammad Mudasser, Director, Advisory Services, PwC Vietnam; and Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Huệ, Corporate Communications & External Affairs General Manager of AEON Vietnam about investors' confidence in Việt Nam's investment environment and its fight against the pandemic. How has the fourth outbreak of the coronavirus in Việt Nam and the ongoing social distancing measures including restrictions on mobility and disrupted supply chains affected your firm’s operations? Choi Joo Ho, President of Samsung Vietnam Choi Joo Ho, President of Samsung Vietnam When the 4th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit Bắc Ninh and Bắc Giang, in May and June, Samsung had difficulties in production, but with the comprehensive support of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, the… Read full this story

