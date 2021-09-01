Students at a primary school in Quảng Ninh Province. — Photo kinhtedothi.vn HÀ NỘI — The Minister of Education and Training has sent a dispatch to leaders of provinces and cities on preparations for the new school year amid the complicated pandemic situation. The education ministry said that for localities suffering from outbreaks of COVID-19, chairpersons of provincial people’s committees must decide to postpone the start of the new school year until the pandemic situation is under control and encourage teachers to both participate in the fight against the pandemic and to prepare well to begin the new school year when conditions permit. In the dispatch, Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn asked the leaders of provinces and cities to urgently direct local departments of education and training to prepare plans for organising teaching and learning as well as strengthening anti-pandemic measures in schools. Opening of the schools should be carried out flexibly in the form of on-site or online depending on the local pandemic situation, ensuring safety for the people. In the event that safety can not be guaranteed, schools can organise online opening ceremonies so that students who are locked down can also join the ceremony in spirit. The Minister of Education and Training also suggested that localities… Read full this story

Flexible plans for the new school year depending on pandemic situation have 297 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.