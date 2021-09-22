In this bilingual book series, the layout has been improved to be more suitable for studying Vietnamese abroad. A set of bilingual textbooks for Vietnamese learners have been recently released at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kiev in Ukraine. The textbooks were compiled by a group of teachers headed by Ha Thi Van Anh as well as experts from the Institute of Linguistics. The book was completed with Van Anh's great effort given the Covid-19 pandemic. This is also the first Vietnamese-Ukrainian bilingual book series printed by Helvetica Publishing House and widely distributed throughout Ukraine. Speaking at the launching ceremony, Volodymyr Burgov, Rector of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kiev, said Vietnam is one of the countries with a long-standing traditional friendship with Ukraine. Vietnam has attained many achievements in socio-economic development in recent years, the rector said, adding that strengthening relations with the country was very necessary. Teaching the Vietnamese language contributes to improving the prestige of the university, and will open up more employment opportunities for students, Volodymyr Burgov stressed. He expressed his hope that the textbooks would contribute to making Vietnamese language teaching more professional and effective in the coming time Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen… Read full this story

First Vietnamese-Ukrainian bilingual textbooks released in Ukraine have 300 words, post on hanoitimes.vn at September 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.