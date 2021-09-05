First ‘COVID-19 vaccine passport’ flight with seven-day quarantine policy lands at Vân Đồn International Airport

A Vietnam Airlines flight (VN5311) carrying 297 fully vaccinated Vietnamese citizens back from Japan touched down in Vân Đồn International Airport on Saturday afternoon. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A Vietnam Airlines flight carrying 297 Vietnamese citizens back from Japan that arrived at Vân Đồn International Airport on Saturday afternoon was the first to enjoy the new seven-day quarantine pilot programme. All passengers have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with the second dose administered at least 14 days but no more than 12 months prior to entry date, as well as proof of negative COVID-19 tests (RT-PCR method) validated by authorities in the host country 72 hours before departure. After arriving at Vân Đồn International Airport, passengers were transported to Novotel Hạ Long in Quảng Ninh Province for centralised quarantine for seven days (down by 14 days compared to the mandatory 21 days that Việt Nam imposed on all foreign arrivals since May due to the Delta variant). Phạm Ngọc Sáu, Director of Vân Đồn International Airport, said the reception of the arrivals followed anti-pandemic measures that the airport has been rigorously applying. All passengers will need to undergo body temperature checks, submit health declaration forms (online or paper), and complete immigration… Read full this story

